3D Printing Photos: Europe's Project AMAZE for Space Travel

3D Printed AMAZE Logo

ESA-N. Vicente

Pieces like the example in this photo were shown in the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15 where international experts presented the world’s largest metal 3D-printing project, lead by ESA and the EU. AMAZE – Additive Manufacturing Aiming Towards Zero Waste and Efficient Production of High-Tech Metal Products – involves 28 industrial partners across Europe. 3D printing builds a solid object from a series of layers, each one printed on top of the last. This ‘additive manufacturing’ technique produces very complex structures with minimal waste and maximum flexibility. [Read the Full Story of ESA's AMAZE 3D Printing Project here.]

3D Printed Item at ESA’s AMAZE Press Event

ESA-N. Vicente

3D Printed AMAZE Program Logo

ESA-N. Vicente

3D Printing Project Participant Amazed at Press Event

ESA-N. Vicente

ESA and the European Commission have embarked on a project to perfect the printing of space-quality metal components. The AMAZE project – Additive Manufacturing Aiming Towards Zero Waste and Efficient Production of High-Tech Metal Products – involves 28 industrial partners across Europe.

3D-Printed Pieces on Display at AMAZE Conference

ESA-N. Vicente

3D printing builds a solid object from a series of layers, each one printed on top of the last. This 'additive manufacturing' technique produces very complex structures with minimal waste and maximum flexibility. Pieces like the examples in this photo were shown in the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15 where international experts presented the world's largest metal 3D-printing project, lead by ESA and the EU.

AMAZE Participant Eyes 3D-Printed Piece

ESA-N. Vicente

A participant observes a 3D printed metallic object at a press conference at the London Science Museum, UK, Oct. 15 where an international panel of experts presented the world's largest metal 3D printing project lead by ESA and the European Union.

ESA’s David Jarvis at AMAZE 3D Printing Project Press Conference

ESA-N. Vicente

David Jarvis, ESA's Head of New Materials and Energy Research, at a press conference at the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15.

AMAZE Expert Panel Addresses Participants

ESA-N. Vicente

International experts presented the world's largest metal 3D-printing project at the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15.

ESA’s David Jarvis Speaks at AMAZE Press Conference

ESA-N. Vicente

David Jarvis, ESA's Head of New Materials and Energy Research, at a press conference at the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15.

3D Printing Expert Speaks at AMAZE Press Conference

ESA-N. Vicente

Hilde Loken Larsen, Head of Research and Development Activities, Norsk Titanium AS, addresses attendees at a press conference at the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15.

AMAZE Expert Panel Speaks at Press Conference

ESA-N. Vicente

International experts presented the world's largest metal 3D-printing project at the London Science Museum, UK, on Oct. 15.