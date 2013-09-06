This space wallpaper shows a set of images from NASA's Cassini mission that reveal the turbulent power of a monster Saturn storm. The visible-light image in the back, obtained on Feb. 25, 2011, by Cassini's imaging camera, shows the turbulent clouds churning across the face of Saturn. The inset infrared image, obtained a day earlier, by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer, shows the dredging up of water and ammonia ices from deep in Saturn's atmosphere. This was the first time water ice was detected in Saturn's atmosphere. This image was released Sept. 3, 2013. [Read Full Story]
Stormy Saturn | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/University of Arizona/University of Wisconsin)
