Photos: Orbital Sciences New Minotaur V Rocket Revealed

LADEE Ready for Launch

NASA

NASA is making final preparations to launch the lunar LADEE probe at 11:27 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 6, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. Image released Sept. 5, 2013.

Wide-Angle View of Minotaur V Rocket

NASA Wallops/Jackie Adkins

A wide-angle view of an inert Minotaur V launch vehicle is erected on the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's pad 0B at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during a pathfinder exercise for NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) Mission.

LADEE Spacecraft on Top of Minotaur V Launch Vehicle

NASA Wallops/Terry Zaperach

The LADEE spacecraft in the nose-cone at the top of the full Minotaur V launch vehicle stack. LADEE is the first spacecraft designed, developed, built, integrated and tested at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif.

LADEE Spacecraft and Full Minotaur V Launch Vehicle Stack

NASA Ames/Zion Young

NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) spacecraft sits in the nose-cone at the top of the full Minotaur V launch vehicle stack.

LADEE Spacecraft Encapsulated in Minotaur V Launch Vehicle Nose-Cone

NASA Wallops/Terry Zaperach

Engineers at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia encapsulate NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) spacecraft into the fairing of the Minotaur V launch vehicle nose-cone.

LADEE Spacecraft Prepared for Encapsulation

NASA Wallops/Terry Zaperach

Engineers at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia prepare to encapsulate the LADEE spacecraft into the fairing of the Minotaur V launch vehicle nose-cone.

LADEE Mission Graphic

Orbital Sciences Corp.

An official graphic for LADEE mission shows the LADEE spacecraft and the Minotaur V launch vehicle, with the Earth and moon.

LADEE Mission Trajectory and Timeline

Orbital Sciences Corp.

This graphic details the LADEE mission trajectory and timeline.

How the Orbital Sciences Minotaur V Rocket Works (Infographic)

by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

Orbital Sciences' new Minotaur V rocket is a five-stage solid-fueled booster based on ballistic missile technology. See how the Minotaur V rocket works in our full infographic.