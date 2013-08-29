Sci-Fi Film 'Gravity' Launches At Venice Film Festival

Gravity is an upcoming drama film directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The film stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as surviving astronauts in a damaged space station.

The new movie "Gravity" — a thriller starring actors Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts — launched into the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday (Aug. 29).

The 3-D film follows the two astronauts stranded in space after a routine spacewalk goes horribly awry. In a trailer for "Gravity" released earlier this year, Clooney and Bullock's space shuttle is destroyed along with the International Space Station, leaving them without the ability to communicate with Earth. The movie is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, the anniversary of the 1957 launch of the first satellite, Sputnik.

You can read the full recap of Gravity's Venice premiere, plus possible SPOILERS, via Reuters here.

