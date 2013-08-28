Launch Photos: Huge Delta 4-Heavy Rocket Soars with Secret NROL-65 Satellite

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches NROL-65 Mission
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 here at 11:03 a.m. PDT today. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA’s eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta 4 mission and the second Delta 4 Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. [Read full story.]
Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Lifts Off
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA’s eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta IV mission and the second Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. [Read full story.]
Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches From Space Launch Complex-6
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA’s eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta IV mission and the second Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. [Read full story.]
Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Takes Off
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifts off from Space Launch Complex-6. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA’s eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta IV mission and the second Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. [Read full story.]
Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches Aug. 28, 2013
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 here at 11:03 a.m. PDT today. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA’s eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta 4 mission and the second Delta 4 Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. [Read full story.]
NROL-65 Spy Satellite Lifts off the Pad
The Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the secret NROL-65 spy satellite blazes to life on Aug. 28, 2013. [Read full story.]
NROL-65 Spy Satellite Rises into the Sky
The Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying America's secret NROL-65 spy satellite lifts off the launchpad on Aug. 28, 2013 in this screengrab from a launch webcast. [Read full story.]
NROL-65 Spy Satellite Streaks toward Space
This screengrab from a launch webcast shows America's secret NROL-65 spy satellite heading toward space on Aug. 28, 2013, borne aloft by a Delta 4 Heavy rocket. [Read full story.]
Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Carrying the NROL-65 Mission
The Mobile Service Tower (MST) is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-6 in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-65 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. Launch is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2013. [Read full story.]
Mobile Service Tower (MST) at Space Launch Complex-6
The Mobile Service Tower (MST) is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-6 in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-65 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. Launch is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2013. [Read full story.]
Mobile Service Tower at Space Launch Complex-6
The Mobile Service Tower (MST) is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-6 in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-65 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. Launch is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2013. [Read full story.]