Launch Photos: Huge Delta 4-Heavy Rocket Soars with Secret NROL-65 Satellite

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches NROL-65 Mission

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 here at 11:03 a.m. PDT today. Designated NROL-65, the mission is in support of national defense. This is ULA’s eighth launch in 2013, the 24th Delta 4 mission and the second Delta 4 Heavy launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. [Read full story.]

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Lifts Off

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches From Space Launch Complex-6

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Takes Off

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Launches Aug. 28, 2013

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

NROL-65 Spy Satellite Lifts off the Pad

United Launch Alliance

The Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the secret NROL-65 spy satellite blazes to life on Aug. 28, 2013. [Read full story.]

NROL-65 Spy Satellite Rises into the Sky

United Launch Alliance

The Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying America's secret NROL-65 spy satellite lifts off the launchpad on Aug. 28, 2013 in this screengrab from a launch webcast. [Read full story.]

NROL-65 Spy Satellite Streaks toward Space

United Launch Alliance

This screengrab from a launch webcast shows America's secret NROL-65 spy satellite heading toward space on Aug. 28, 2013, borne aloft by a Delta 4 Heavy rocket. [Read full story.]

Delta 4 Heavy Rocket Carrying the NROL-65 Mission

United Launch Alliance

The Mobile Service Tower (MST) is rolled back at Space Launch Complex-6 in preparation for launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-65 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. Launch is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2013. [Read full story.]

Mobile Service Tower (MST) at Space Launch Complex-6

United Launch Alliance

Mobile Service Tower at Space Launch Complex-6

United Launch Alliance

