Trending

How Astronaut Hibernation for Deep-Space Travel Works (Infographic)

By Spaceflight 

Infographic: How hibernation could aid astronauts on long space flights.
Scientists are hoping to induce an unconscious state in astronauts so that they can be stored in cold capsules for long space flights.
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

Space trips to the other planets would require months of travel through the vacuum of space. Maintaining the crew’s health is a vital concern. If the crew could be induced to hibernate, the problems of survival become easier to solve.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.