Space trips to the other planets would require months of travel through the vacuum of space. Maintaining the crew’s health is a vital concern. If the crew could be induced to hibernate, the problems of survival become easier to solve.
How Astronaut Hibernation for Deep-Space Travel Works (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
