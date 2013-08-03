Kilonova Photos: Hubble Space Telescope's Images of Cosmic Explosion

Hubble Gamma Ray Burst
These images taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope reveal a new type of stellar explosion produced by the merger of two compact objects: either two neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole. The galaxy in the center of the left image produced the gamma-ray burst, whose lingering effects were visible on June 13 but had faded by July 3. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Gamma-Ray Burst GRB 130603B
This wide view of the gamma-ray burst GRB 130603B shows its host galaxy and the surrounding area. The galaxy is 4 billion light-years from Earth. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Gamma-Ray Burst GRB 130603B: Before
This view of the host galaxy for the kilonova gamma-ray burst GRB 130603B was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on June 13, 2013. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Gamma-Ray Burst GRB 130603B: After
This image of the host galaxy for the kilonova gamma-ray burst GRB 130603B was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on July 3, 2013. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Explosion: Sequence of Events
This sequence illustrates a model for the formation of a short-duration gamma-ray burst to become a powerful kilonova explosion. Here, two neutron stars circle one another and ultimately collide to kick out highly radioactive material. This material heats up and expands, emitting a burst of light called a kilonova. An accompanying gamma-ray burst lasts just one-tenth of a second, but is 100 billion times brighter than the kilonova flash. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Explosion: Step 1
In this illustration, two ultradense neutron stars circle one another, slowly coming together in the first step toward a cosmic collision that can create a kilonova gamma-ray burst. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Collision Illustration
Two ultradense neutron stars collide to unleash a kilonova gamma-ray burst explosion in this artist's illustration. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Gamma-Ray Burst Explosion
Two ultradense neutron stars explode in a powerful, but just millisecond-brief, gamma-ray burst to spark a kilonova event in this artist's illustration. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]
Kilonova Aftermath: Illustration
A remnant disk of debris surrounds the merged remains of two ultradense neutron stars in a kilonova gamma-ray burst, which may have collapsed to form a black hole. Image released Aug. 3, 2013. [Read the Full Story]