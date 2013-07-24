Trending

Space History Photo: Bean Samples The Ocean of Storms

By Spaceflight 

space history, nasa, EVA, Moon
Astronaut Alan Bean holds a sample of lunar soil in a container.
(Image: © NASA | Charles Conrad Jr.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut Alan L. Bean, Lunar Module pilot for the Apollo 12 lunar landing mission, holds a Special Environmental Sample Container filled with lunar soil collected during the extravehicular activity (EVA) on Nov. 20, 1969, in which Astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., commander, and Bean participated.

Connrad, who took this picture, is reflected in the helmet visor of the Lunar Module pilot.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.