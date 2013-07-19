Navy Launches New MUOS-2 Tactical Satellite (Photos)

MUOS-2 Satellite Launch

United Launch Alliance

The US Navy’s second Mobile User Objective System (MUOS-2) satellite launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on July 19, 2013.

MUOS-2 Satellite Launch #2

United Launch Alliance

MUOS-2 Satellite Launch #3

MUOS-2 Satellite Launch #4

MUOS-2 Satellite on Launch Pad

muos-2 satellite, u.s. navy, military space, rocket launch, cape canaveral, united launch alliance, atlas v, atlas 5, spaceflight

The US Navy’s second Mobile User Objective System (MUOS-2) satellite stands on the launch pad before lifting off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on July 19, 2013.

MUOS-2 Satellite on Launch Pad #2

Atlas 5 Rocket Carries MUOS-2 Satellite

United Launch Alliance

In preparation for launch, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Navy's MUOS-2 satellite is transported from the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41.

Atlas 5 Rocket Carries MUOS-2 Satellite Long Shot

