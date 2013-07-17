Scientists Unveiling New Discovery on Origin of Earth's Gold Today: How to Watch

Clouds exert a major influence on Earth's climate and they could impact the climate on alien planets, too, researchers say.

How did Earth's gold form? Scientists from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) will hold a news conference Wednesday (July 17) announcing new findings exploring the origin of the precious element on Earth.

The event will be aired live through the CfA's website beginning at 12:55 p.m. EDT (1655 GMT).

Although the specifics of the press conference are under wraps, CfA officials have provided a few tantalizing tidbits about the element:

Gold is so pliable it can be made into sewing thread! One ounce can be stretched to 50 miles!

The Greeks believed it was a dense combination of water and sunlight!

Gold is so rare, the world pours more steel in one hour than all the gold ever poured in the history of civilization.

It is rare on Earth and rare in the universe. And, it was not created by exploding supernovas!

Visit SPACE.com Wednesday afternoon for complete coverage of the cosmic discovery about gold.

Follow Miriam Kramer @mirikramer and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on SPACE.com.