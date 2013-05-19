Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - May 19, 2013

Warp Speed, Moon Meteors & More

NASA

Last week scientists considered a possible loophole in warp speed, a massive meteor crash site was discovered on the moon, and three astronauts returned to Earth. See the top stories of the last week here.

Warp Speed, Scotty? Star Trek's FTL Drive May Actually Work

Paramount Pictures, Peggster.net

In the "Star Trek" TV shows and films, the U.S.S. Enterprise's warp engine allows the ship to move faster than light, an ability that is, as Spock would say, "highly illogical." But, scientists say, there is a loophole. [Full Story]

NASA May Launch Donated Spy Satellite Telescope to Mars

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Infographics Artist

One of the two spy satellite telescopes that recently fell into NASA's lap may eventually make its way to Mars. [Full Story]

Huge Rock Crashes Into Moon, Sparks Giant Explosion

NASA

NASA scientists noticed that a massive meteor slammed into the lunar surface in March, creating a giant new impact crater and sparking a powerful explosion on the moon. [Full Story]

Huge Solar Flares Keep Erupting from Busy Sunspot

NASA/SDO

An overachieving sunspot on the surface of the sun unleashed its fourth major solar flare in two days late Tuesday (May 14), a solar storm that may deal Earth a glancing blow, space weather experts say. [Full Story]

US Spaceflight Ambitions Must Face Budget Reality, NASA Chief Says

NASA

Charles Bolden, NASA's chief and a self-described dreamer, says there is a line between dreams and reality when it comes to what the space agency can do, especially in light of current budget constraints.[Full Story]

Electric Cars on Earth and Mars: How They Stack Up

NASA/JPL/MSSS/Marco Di Lorenzo/Ken Kremer

Electric cars may still play second fiddle to gas-guzzlers here on Earth, but they've dominated the Martian driving scene for more than a decade.[Full Story]

Can NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Mission Be Saved?

NASA

There's a chance that NASA's Kepler space telescope can recover from the malfunction that has halted its wildly successful search for alien planets, mission team members say. [Full Story]

Skylab Legacy: Space Station Astronauts Reflect on 40 Years of Life Off Earth

NASA

Long before the International Space Station, America's first home in Earth orbit was Skylab. See NASA's Skylab legacy, 40 years later.[Full Story]

Soyuz Space Capsule Lands Safely with Crew of 3

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz TMA-07M space capsule touched down in Kazakhstan late Monday Eastern Time to return three astronauts to Earth after five months in space.[Full Story]

After Last-Minute Spacewalk Fix, It's Wait-and-See on Space Station

NASA TV

A spacewalk outside the International Space Station today (May 11) appeared to fix a leak of liquid ammonia, though astronauts and Mission Control will be in wait-and-see mode until they know for sure if the repairs succeeded. [Full Story]