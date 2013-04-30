Look Up! Stargazing Events for May 2013 (Sky Maps)

Last Quarter Moon, May 2013

Thursday, May 2, 7:14 a.m. EDT. The last or third quarter moon rises around 2 a.m. and sets around 1 p.m. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

New Moon, May 2013

Thursday, May 9, 8:28 p.m. EDT. The moon is not visible on the date of new moon because it is too close to the sun, but can be seen low in the east as a narrow crescent a morning or two before, just before sunrise. It is visible low in the west an evening or two after new moon.

Annular Solar Eclipse of May 10, 2013

Eclipse predictions by Fred Espenak, NASA/GSFC

The first solar eclipse of 2013 occurs at the Moon's descending node in eastern Ares. An annular eclipse will be visible from Australia, eastern Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and the Gilbert Islands.

First Quarter Moon, May 2013

Saturday, May 18, 12:34 a.m. EDT. The first quarter moon rises around 1 p.m. and sets around 2 a.m. It dominates the evening sky.

Full Moon, May 2013

Saturday, May 25, 12:25 a.m. EDT. The full moon of May is called the Milk Moon. Its Cree name is Aligipizun, meaning “Frog Moon.”

2nd Last Quarter Moon, May 2013

Thursda, May 31, 2:58 p.m. EDT. This is the second last quarter moon this month. It rises around 1 a.m. and sets around 1 p.m. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

Annular Solar Eclipse, May 2013

Friday, May 10. An annular solar eclipse will be visible in a narrow path stretching from central Australia across the south Pacific Ocean. Partial phases of this eclipse will be visible over a much larger area. This is how it will look at maximum eclipse in Cooktown, Australia.

The Moon Framed by Jupiter and Venus, May 2013

Sat., May 11, after sunset. Venus has now moved into the evening sky, and tonight it and Jupiter frame the slender crescent moon.

Spica Near the Moon, May 2013

Wed., May 22, before sunrise. The moon will move closer to the bright star Spica all night long, getting closest just around the time the moon sets. As seen from southeast Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia, northeastern Australia, and Polynesia, the moon will actually pass in front of Spica.

Saturn Near the Moon, May 2013

Saturn will appear near the moon on Thursday, May 23, 2013, before sunrise.

Venus and Mercury in Conjunction, May 2013

Friday, May 24, after sunset. Venus and Mercury are in close conjunction, with Jupiter a few degrees away.