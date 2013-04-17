Trending

Jupiter's Haze | Space Wallpaper

Dark Hot Spot Jupiter’s Atmosphere space wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/GSFC )

The dark hot spot in this false-color space wallpaper from NASA's Cassini spacecraft is a window deep into Jupiter's atmosphere. All around it are layers of higher clouds, with colors indicating which layer of the atmosphere the clouds are in. The bluish clouds to the right are in the upper troposphere, or perhaps higher still, in the stratosphere. The reddish gyre under the hot spot to the right and the large reddish plume at its lower left are in the lower troposphere. In addition, a high, gauzy haze covers part of the frame. This image was released March 14, 2013.

