The director of the Lewis Research Center addresses the importance and uses of nuclear propulsion.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Abe Silverstein, director of Lewis Research Center, addresses an audience about the benefits of nuclear propulsion in 1961. In the background is a display titled "Nuclear Energy Research Technology" that features images of nuclear rockets and uses for thermoelectric power.

