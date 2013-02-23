Best Space Photos of the Week - Feb. 23, 2013

NASA Unveils 1st Radar Video of Asteroid Flyby

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has released the first radar video of asteroid 2012 DA14 after its record-setting close flyby on Feb. 15. The asteroid is clearly tumbling through space, NASA says.

'Cosmic Lobster' Caught in Amazing Space Photo

ESO/VVV Survey/D. Minniti. Acknowledgement: Ignacio Toledo

A new image from ESO depicts the lobster nebula in a brilliant new light. [Full Story]

NASA Sees Monster Sunspot Growing Fast, Solar Storms Possible

NASA/SDO/AIA/HMI/Goddard Space Flight Center

A colossal sunspot on the surface of the sun is large enough to swallow six Earths whole, and could trigger solar flares this week, NASA scientists say. [Full Story]

Venus and Moon Rise Serenely Over India's Ganges River (Photo)

Ajay Talwar / The World at Night

This stunning photo sequence shows the crescent moon and planet Venus rising over India’s Ganges River.[Full Story]

Northern Lights Dance in Spectacular Time-Lapse Videos

Chad Blakley/lightsoverlapland.com

Jaw-dropping displays of the northern lights can be seen in a stunning series of time-lapse videos captured in Sweden this month by astrophotographer Chad Blakley. [Full Story]

Super-Hot Plasma 'Rain' Falls on Sun in Amazing Video

NASA/SDO

Loops of superheated plasma far larger than Earth rain down on the solar surface in a dazzling video captured by a NASA sun-watching spacecraft. [Full Story]

Milky Way Shines Over Volcanoes in Amazing Time-Lapse Video

Justin Ng (Facebook.com/justinngphoto)

A new time lapse video from amateur astronomer Justin Ng shows amazing views of the sky from atop three volcanoes in Indonesia. [Full Story]

Colorful Map of Mercury Snapped by NASA Spacecraft (Video)

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

A new video by a NASA spacecraft orbiting Mercury is showing the closest planet to the sun like never before, revealing the rocky world as an oddly colorful planet. [Full Story]

Give ‘Em Enough Rope

NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) presents magnetic loops on the sun in this dramatic image. The image received processing to highlight the edges of each loop to make the structure more clear. Scientists call a series of loops such as this a flux rope, and they are central to eruptions on the sun known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs.) This marked the first time scientists could discern the timing of a flux rope's formation. The image contains blended 131 Angstrom and 171 Angstrom images of the July 19, 2012 flare and CME. [See More Images]

Space Food Evolution: How Astronaut Chow Has Changed (Photos)

NASA

Food not only provides nutrition for astronauts, but also enhances the psychological well-being of the crew by establishing a familiar element in an unfamiliar and hostile environment. [Full Photo Gallery]