Vote Now! Top Space News of the Week - Feb. 17, 2013

Surprise Meteor Strike in Russia, Record-Breaking Asteroid Fly-by and More

Russia Today

Last week an asteroid flew by less than 20,000 miles from Earth, NASA launched a earth-observing satellite and a freak meteor struck a Russian town. See the top stories of the last week here.

Russia Meteor Blast is Biggest in 100 Years

Russian Emergency Ministry

The dramatic fireball that exploded over Russia today (Feb. 15) was apparently the biggest such blast in more than a century, scientists say. [Full Story]

Asteroid Buzzes Earth in Record-Breaking Flyby

Gingin Observatory (via NASA)

The150-foot asteroid 2012 DA14 buzzed Earth Friday, coming within 17,200 miles of the planet at 2:24 pm ET during the flyby. The asteroid never posed an impact threat to Earth. [Full Story]

Sun Unleashes Solar Eruption at Earth During Long Flare

ESA&NASA/SOHO

The sun unleashed a long solar flare and a solar explosion that hurtled a wave of charged solar particles at Earth on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013. The solar particles should reach Earth by Tuesday, Feb. 12. [Full Story]

Best of Toy Fair 2013: SPACE.com's Space Age Award Winners

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

SPACE.com chose the best space- and science-themed toys at Toy Fair 2013 for its annual Space Age Awards. [Full Story]

NASA Launches Advanced Landsat Earth-Watching Satellite Into Orbit

NASA TV

An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket will launch NASA’s new Landsat Data Continuity Mission, a powerful Earth-observing satellite, as part of a mission by the space agency and U.S. Geological Survey. Liftoff is set for 1:02 p.m. EST Monday, Feb. 11, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. [Full Story]

Space Exploration Ignored in Obama's State of the Union: No Surprise

WhiteHouse.gov

The lack of attention given to space exploration in President Barack Obama's annual State of the Union address Tuesday night (Feb. 12) shouldn't make NASA and the space community nervous, experts say. [Full Story]

Let's Name Pluto Moons 'Vulcan' and 'Romulus,' William Shatner Says

NASA, ESA, and M. Showalter (SETI Institute)

William Shatner asked his Twitter followers to help him name two of Pluto’s moons after planets in the ‘Star Trek’ universe. [Full Story]

Monster Black Holes Grow Surprisingly Fast

NASA/Dana Berry, SkyWorks Digital

Giant black holes are famous for their appetites, but these matter-munching monsters are even greedier than scientists had thought, a new study suggests. [Full Story]

Proof! Mysterious Cosmic Rays Born in Star Explosions

Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

A new study of supernova remains has revealed conclusive evidence that cosmic rays in our galaxy are accelerated by shock waves from star explosions, scientists say. [Full Story]

Russian Fireball Won't Be Last Surprise Asteroid Attack

Russian Emergency Ministry

The world will have to live with surprise asteroid attacks on the scale of Friday's Russian fireball, at least for a while. [Full Story]