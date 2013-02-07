'Star Trek' Actors Beam Hellos to Astronaut in Space (Photos)

Shatner to Hadfield on Twitter

On January 3, 2013, William Shatner, a Canadian actor best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series tweeted Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield via Twitter: "Are you tweeting from space? MBB."

Hadfield Replies to Shatner on Twitter

On Jan. 3, 2013, Commander Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency started tweeting with William Shatner, "Captain Kirk" of the original Star Trek series, and with other Star Trek cast members, plus one very famous real spaceflyer.

Canadian Space Agency Tweet Response to Shatner and Hadfield

Shatner Tweets About the 2D Chris Hadfield

George Takei's Facebook Post About the Shatner-Hadfield Tweets

Hadfield Tweets About Takei's Facebook Post

Hadfield Tweets About His Red Shirt

George Takei Joins the Twitter Conversation

Wil Wheaton of ST:TNG Adds a Tweet

Hadfield Replies to Wheaton on Twitter

Wheaton Continues Twitter Conversation With Hadfield

