In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a view of the Vought-Sikorsky V-173 airplane mounted in the Full Scale Wind Tunnel on Nov. 28, 1941. This image shows the prototype "Zimmer Skimmer" or "Flying Pancake" on which the XF5U was based.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

