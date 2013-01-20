In Photos: Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 Moonwalker and Astronaut Icon

Buzz Aldrin on the Moon

NASA.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a snapshot while inside the Lunar Module in this July 1969 NASA image. Aldrin and astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first humans to land and walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Apollo 11 Launches Buzz Aldrin Moonward

NASA.

A Saturn V rocket launches the Apollo 11 crew on the first moon landing mission on July 16, 1969 in this image framed by an American flag. Four days later, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon while crewmate Michael Collins orbited above.

NASA

Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin Aldrin photographed this iconic photo, a view of his footprint in the lunar soil, as part of an experiment to study the nature of lunar dust and the effects of pressure on the surface during the historic first manned moon landing in July 1969.

THE MOON: Then, Now, Next

NASA

The Apollo 11 crew, from left: Commander Neil A. Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins, and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. On July 20th 1969 at 4:18 PM, EDT the Lunar Module "Eagle" landed in a region of the moon called the Mare Tranquillitatis, also known as the Sea of Tranquility.

Buzz Aldrin and AXE Apollo Space Academy

AXE Apollo/Unilever

Description: Buzz Aldrin salutes the camera in this still from a promotional video for the AXE Space Academy, a contest that aims to launch 22 winners on suborbital flights aboard XCOR Aerospace's Lynx spacecraft. Aldrin has teamed up with AXE officials for the private spaceflight project.

Apollo 11 Crew Walks to Launch Pad

NASA

The Apollo 11 crew leaves Kennedy Space Center's Manned Spacecraft Operations Building during the pre-launch countdown. Mission commander Neil Armstrong, command module pilot Michael Collins, and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin prepare to ride the special transport van to Launch Complex 39A where their spacecraft awaited them. Liftoff occurred at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969.

Apollo 11 moon landing

Apollo 11/NASA

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands on the lunar surface during the first moon landing in 1969.

Buzz Aldrin Walks on the Moon in 1969

NASA

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the moon in July 1969 in this photo snapped by Neil Armstrong.

Aldrin Gazes at Tranquility Base

NASA

Astronaut and Lunar Module pilot Buzz Aldrin with the LR-3, the only Apollo experiment that is still returning data from the moon.

Buzz Aldrin Meets Buzz Lightyear

NASA

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin gives "Toy Story" star Buzz Lightyear (in action figure form) the good news that he is cleared to launch on a NASA space shuttle mission to the International Space Station in 2008 in this still from a NASA video.

The Real Buzz

NASA

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin warns a toy Buzz Lightyear headed for the International Space Station that he is, in fact, the "real" Buzz in this still from a NASA promotional video.