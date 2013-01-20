Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Jan. 20, 2013

Columbia’s Tragic Mission, Mona Lisa on the Moon and More

Last week we remembered Space Shuttle Columbia’s tragic mission 10 years ago, astronomers predicted what the first pictures of a black hole will look like and researchers beamed a photo of the Mona Lisa to NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter with a laser. See the top stories of the last week here.

A run down of NASA’s plans for the Presidential Inauguration on Monday. [Full Story]

NASA will provide an update on the NRO spy telescopes donated to NASA and their potential use with the next-generation WFIRST Space Telescope project. [Full Story]

An odd flower-like feature spotted on Mars by NASA's Curiosity rover continues to perplex researchers, who nevertheless stress that its origins are not biological. [Full Story]

A giant black hole is thought to lurk at the center of the Milky Way, but it has never been directly seen. Now astronomers have predicted what the first pictures of this black hole will look like when taken with technology soon to be available. [Full Story]

Dazzling green, purple and turquoise auroras glimmer in the sky over Iceland while a man proposes to his girlfriend in a new time-lapse video. Neuroscientist Alex Rivest shot the amazing aurora time-lapse video in September 2012. [Full Story]

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is the first spacecraft to use laser-based one-way communication. Researchers beamed a photo of the Mona Lisa to the orbiter with a laser. [Full Story]

And as robotic surrogates set the stage for human footprints on distant planetary bodies, just how much respect for other worlds should we have? [Full Story]

NASA's space shuttle Columbia blasted off 10 years ago today (Jan. 16) on a mission that turned out to be the last for the orbiter and its seven-astronaut crew. [Full Story]

For the first time, NASA is reaching out to a foreign space agency - the European Space Agency - for help building a vehicle to launch people to space. [Full Story]

Recent measurements of one of the universe’s fundamental constants cast doubt on a popular theory explaining dark energy, scientists say. [Full Story]

