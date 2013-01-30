Meet Naro: South Korea's First Rocket in Photos

South Korea's Naro Rocket Launch

Korea Aerospace Research Insititute

A Korean Space Launch Vehicle 1 rocket, also called Naro, launches into orbit from South Korea's Naro Space Center on Jan. 30, 2013, successfully carrying a science satellite into orbit. It marked South Korea's third KSLV-1 rocket launch, and the booster's first successful flight.

South Korea Set For First Orbital Launch Attempt

KARI

The South Korean KSLV-1 rocket sits on the launch pad during ground tests before its first launch in 2009.

South Korean Rocket Will Launch Again in June

KARI

The KSLV's first launch in August 2009 fell short of orbit.

KSLV-1 Launcher on Oct. 24, 2012

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

The KSLV -1 launcher is raised aloft at Khrunichev on Oct. 24, 2012. The third attempt to launch the rocket will take place some time no earlier than Jan. 30, 2013. The first two tries failed.

Korea Rocket Stands on Launch Pad

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

The KSLV -1 launcher stands on the launch pad at Khrunichev on Oct. 24, 2012. The third attempt to launch the rocket will take place some time no earlier than Jan. 30, 2013. The first two tries failed.

South Korea Rocket Rollout

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

Rollout to launch pad of KSLV -1 launcher at Khrunichev took place on Oct. 24, 2012. The third attempt to launch the rocket will take place some time no earlier than Jan. 30, 2013. The first two tries failed.

Testing Stage 1 of KSLV -1 Launcher

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

Testing Stage 1 of KSLV -1 launcher at Khrunichev, July 2012. The window for the third attempt to launch will open on Jan. 30, 2013. The second attempt to launch failed in June 2010, as did the first try in August 2009.

KSLV-1 Rocket Blasts Off

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle -1 (KSLV-1), carrying South Korea's STSAT-2 satellite, was launched from the Naro Space Center at 5 p.m. local time, August 25, 2009. The vehicle failed to perform as expected and did not place the satellite in orbit.