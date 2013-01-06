Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Jan. 6, 2013

Never-Before-Seen Stage of Planet Birth Revealed and More

Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon, did not lie about the origin of his historic "one small step" speech during NASA's Apollo 11 lunar landing, Andrew Chaikin says. [Full Story]

New photos of Mars from NASA's Curiosity rover have sparked a buzz of discussion over an odd formation that some have dubbed a "flower" embedded in a Martian rock. The rover has also found a snake-like rock formation winding across the Red Planet's surface. [Full Story]





Alma has spotted streams of gas that indicate newborn giant planets. [Full Story]

China may be gearing up for an anti-satellite test this month, some experts say. [Full Story]

The sun reaches its 11-year solar cycle peak in 2013. What this means for Earth, orbiting astronauts, spacecraft and our infrastructure. Emphasis that we are not expecting fatal super flares. [Full Story]

Actor William Shatner of "Star Trek" fame used Twitter to talk with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield on the International Space Station this week. Hadfield will become Canada's first space station commander in March. [Full Story]

Cold weather and a bright moon didn't stop skywatchers around the country from capturing stunning shots of the annual Quadrantid meteor shower this week. [Full Story]

A new class of Martian meteorite has an order of magnitude more water than any other meteorite from Mars. The study is being published in Science Express. [Full Story]

The private space travel industry is poised for giant leaps in 2013. NASA is banking on private space taxis for astronauts while suborbital ships will fly tourists soon. [Full Story]

The earth will be at its closest distance to the sun today, known as perihelion. How can this be, when half the world is at its coldest? [Full Story]

