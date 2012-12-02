Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Dec. 2, 2012

Biggest Black Hole Blast, Dark Matter Mystery and Water Ice on Mercury

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington/National Astronomy and Ionosphere Center, Arecibo Observatory

Last week scientists detected the most powerful blast of matter from a black hole to date, a new find in dark matter mystery and water ice discovered on Mercury. See the top stories of the last week here.



FIRST STOP: Dark Matter Mystery

Dark Matter Mystery May Soon Be Solved

Image by ESA; additional elements by K. Teramura, Univ. Hawaii Institute for Astronomy.

A recent particle physics find suggests one of the most popular theorized candidates for dark matter may not exist. Here’s a look at the other potential particles that may make up dark matter. [Full Story]

NEXT: Misplaced Moon Rocks Found

Misplaced Moon Rocks Found in Minnesota, More Still Missing

Minnesota National Guard

Five small fragments of the moon, which were collected at Tranquility Base 40 years ago and gifted to the people of Minnesota, have been found by the National Guard. [Full Story]

NEXT: Scientists Speculate on Top-Secret Mars Rover Discovery

Scientists Speculate on Top-Secret Mars Rover Discovery

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

NASA scientists are expected to make a major announcement soon about Mars from the Curiosity rover, and rumors speculate that it has to do with a discovery from the rover’s Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) Instrument. [Full Story]

NEXT: Photo Album of Human History Launched into Space

Photo Album of Human History Launched into Space

Trevor Paglen and Creative Time

A new communications spacecraft has been hurled into the heavens, carrying what may be the longest-lasting material artifact of contemporary civilization. [Full Story]

NEXT: US-Russian Crew Picked for One-Year Spaceflight

US-Russian Crew Picked for One-Year Space Station Flight

NASA

A veteran NASA space commander and Russian cosmonaut have signed on for the ultimate space voyage: a yearlong trip on the International Space Station. [Full Story]

NEXT: Biggest Black Hole Blast Ever

Biggest Black Hole Blast Ever Could Solve Cosmological Mystery

ESO/L. Calçada

The European Southern Observatory has picked up the most powerful blast of matter from a black hole to date, with energy in it is equivalent to 2 trillion times the output of the sun. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mars Rover Curiosity Celebrates 1st Birthday Off Earth

Mars Rover Curiosity Celebrates 1st Birthday Off Earth

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity celebrated one year off the planet Monday (Nov. 26). [Full Story]

NEXT: Huge Saturn Vortex Swirls in Stunning NASA Photos

Huge Saturn Vortex Swirls in Stunning NASA Photos

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI

An amazing new photo from NASA's Cassini probe orbiting Saturn has sighted a monster storm raging on the ringed planet's north pole. [Full Story]

NEXT: Mayan Apocalypse Rumors Have Dark Side

2012 Mayan Apocalypse Rumors Have Dark Side, NASA Warns

gilderm | sxc.hu

NASA scientists took time on Wednesday (Nov. 28) to soothe 2012 doomsday fears, warning against the dark side of Mayan apocalypse rumors — frightened children and suicidal teens who truly fear the world may come to an end Dec. 21. [Full Story]

NEXT: Birth of Baby Planets Spotted Around Distant Star

Birth of Baby Planets Spotted Around Distant Star

NASA

Astronomers have detected dust grains glomming together around a faraway star, capturing a snapshot of what appear to be newly forming alien planets. [Full Story]

NEXT: Water Ice Discovered on Mercury