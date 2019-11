The Skyrocket and F-86 Chase plane are two early examples of swept wing airfoils.

In this historic photo from the U.S. space agency, this mid-1950s photograph shows the Douglas D-558-2 and the North American F-86 Sabre chase aircraft in flight. Both aircraft display early examples of swept wing airfoils.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

