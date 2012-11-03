Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Nov. 4, 2012

Sandy Damages Enterprise, Oldest Star Explosions Discovered, and New Theory On Our Solar System’s Formation

Adrian Malec and Marie Martig (Swinburne University).

Last week scientists discovered the oldest and farthest star explosions, gained a new understanding on our solar system’s formation, and Hurricane Sandy also damaged Space Shuttle Enterprise. See the top stories of the last week here.

FIRST STOP: Private SpaceX Capsule Lands After Historic Mission to Space Station

Private SpaceX Capsule Lands After Historic Mission to Space Station

NASA TV

NASA's first commercial cargo flight ended with a splash today (Oct. 28), when the SpaceX Dragon capsule landed after a landmark mission to the International Space Station. [Full Story]

NEXT: Space Shuttle Enterprise Damaged by Hurricane Sandy

Space Shuttle Enterprise Damaged by Hurricane Sandy

Denise Chow/SPACE.com

Space shuttle Enterprise, NASA’s original prototype orbiter, is sitting exposed and appears to have been partially damaged by Hurricane Sandy. [Full Story]

NEXT: Russian Cargo Ship Launches on Halloween Mission to Space Station

Russian Cargo Ship Launches on Halloween Mission to Space Station

NASA TV

An unmanned Russian Progress cargo ship launched toward the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 31, to make a Halloween delivery to the orbiting lab. [Full Story]

NEXT: Light From Universe's First Stars Seen

Light From Universe's First Stars Seen

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Astronomers have spotted light from the first stars in the universe, a faint background glow known as the extragalactic background light. The hard-to-see light was recorded during galaxy views by NASA’s Fermy Gamma-ray Space Telescope. [Full Story]

NEXT: Space Shuttle Endeavour Exhibit Opens at California Science Center

Space Shuttle Endeavour Exhibit Opens at California Science Center

collectSPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

Space shuttle Endeavour debuted on public display Tuesday (Oct. 30) at the California Science Center (CSC) in Los Angeles, where thousands turned out and lined up to be among the first to see the retired NASA orbiter inside its new home. [Full Story]

NEXT: Oldest, Farthest Star Explosions Discovered in Distant Universe

Oldest, Farthest Star Explosions Discovered in Distant Universe

Adrian Malec and Marie Martig (Swinburne University).

The most distant star explosions in the universe have now been discovered, suggesting that scientists may one day see the deaths of the first stars to form after the Big Bang, researchers say. [Full Story]

NEXT: New Theory on Formation of Solar System's First Stuff

New Theory on Formation of Solar System's First Stuff

NASA/JPL-Caltech/T.Pyle (SSC)/Mia Olsen

The first solids in the solar system, which are found in meteorites, began forming exactly 4.567 billion years ago, giving scientists a new timeline for our solar system’s formation. [Full Story]

NEXT: Spacewalking Astronauts Isolate Leak in Space Station Cooling System

Spacewalking Astronauts Isolate Leak in Space Station Cooling System

NASA TV

Two spacewalking astronauts have succeeded in identifying the cause of an ammonia leak aboard the International Space Station. [Full Story]

NEXT: Future Mars Missions: Can Humans Trump Robots?

Future Mars Missions: Can Humans Trump Robots?

Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion

Scientists for decades have backed robotic sample return missions from Mars, well before humans crunch their boots into the distant dunes of the Red Planet. [Full Story]

NEXT: Space Shuttle Atlantis Leaves on Last Move for Museum Display

Space Shuttle Atlantis Leaves on Last Move for Museum Display

collectSPACE.com/Robert Z. Pearlman

The space shuttle Atlantis has begun its final trek by road to the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Center in Florida. [Full Story]

NEXT: New York's Power Outages Offer Rare Stargazing Opportunity