SpaceX Dragon Launches on 1st Space Station Cargo Trip (Photos)

Falcon 9 and Dragon Liftoff
Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida is illuminated by a Falcon 9 rocket as it lifts off on Oct. 7, 2012 carrying a Dragon capsule to orbit.
Engines Ignite for SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch
Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida comes alive as the Merlin engines ignite under the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule to orbit on Oct. 7, 2012.
Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off
Plumes of exhaust and smoke billow around the lightning masts on Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida as a Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on Oct. 7, 2012 carrying a Dragon capsule to orbit.
SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Rises off the Pad
SpaceX's robotic Dragon capsule lifts off the pad atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Oct. 7, 2012, kicking off the first-ever bona fide supply run for a private American spaceship.
Liftoff of Falcon 9 and Dragon from Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Fl. on Oct. 7, 2012.
Falcon 9 rocket Lifts Off
A rumble is heard across the Space Coast as a Falcon 9 rocket lifts off Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Oct. 7, 2012, carrying a Dragon capsule to orbit.
Looking Down on Dragon's Launch
A view looking down at SpaceX's Dragon capsule as it lifts off the pad on Oct. 7, 2012.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Launch
SpaceX's Falcon 9
Falcon 9 and Dragon Liftoff
At Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule lifts off on Oct. 7, 2012.
Dragon Launches on First Cargo Run to Space Station
SpaceX's unmanned Dragon capsule launches toward the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2012, kicking off the first-ever bona fide cargo run for a private American spaceship.