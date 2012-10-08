SpaceX Dragon Launches on 1st Space Station Cargo Trip (Photos)

Falcon 9 and Dragon Liftoff

NASA/Glenn Benson

Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida is illuminated by a Falcon 9 rocket as it lifts off on Oct. 7, 2012 carrying a Dragon capsule to orbit.

Engines Ignite for SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

NASA/Tony Gray and Rick Wetherington

Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida comes alive as the Merlin engines ignite under the Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule to orbit on Oct. 7, 2012.

Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off

NASA/Glenn Benson

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Rises off the Pad

SpaceX

SpaceX's robotic Dragon capsule lifts off the pad atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Oct. 7, 2012, kicking off the first-ever bona fide supply run for a private American spaceship.

Falcon 9 and Dragon Liftoff

NASA

Falcon 9 rocket Lifts Off

NASA/Glenn Benson

Looking Down on Dragon's Launch

SpaceX

A view looking down at SpaceX's Dragon capsule as it lifts off the pad on Oct. 7, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Launch

NASA/Gianni Woods

SpaceX's Falcon 9

NASA/Gianni Woods

Falcon 9 and Dragon Liftoff

NASA/Ken Allen

Dragon Launches on First Cargo Run to Space Station

SpaceX

SpaceX's unmanned Dragon capsule launches toward the International Space Station on Oct. 7, 2012, kicking off the first-ever bona fide cargo run for a private American spaceship.