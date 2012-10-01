October 2012 Night Sky Guide (Sky Map Gallery)

Oct. 2012: Last Quarter Moon

Starry Night Software

The month of October is filled with celestial delights and this guide shows how to spot some of the most promising night sky sights, starting with the moon:



Monday, Oct. 8 at 3:33 a.m. EDT: The last or third quarter moon rises around 11:15 p.m. and sets around 2:50 p.m. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

October 2012 New Moon

Starry Night Software

Monday, Oct. 15, 8:02 a.m. EDT: The moon is not visible on the date of new moon because it is too close to the sun, but can be seen low in the east as a narrow crescent a morning or two before, just before sunrise. It is visible low in the west an evening or two after new moon.

October 2012 First Quarter Moon

Starry Night Software

Sunday, Oct. 21, 11:32 p.m. EDT: The first quarter moon rises around 2:00 p.m. and sets around 12:20 a.m. It dominates the evening sky.

October 2012 Full Moon

Starry Night Software

Monday, Oct. 29, 3:49 p.m. EDT: The full moon of October is called the hunter's moon. In Algonquian it is called the white frost on grass moon. Other names are travel moon, dying grass moon, blood moon and harvest moon. In Hindi it is known as kojagiri or sharad purnima or lakshmi puja. Its Sinhala (Buddhist) name is vap. The full moon rises around sunset and sets around sunrise, the only night in the month when the moon is in the sky all night long. The rest of the month, the moon spends at least some time in the daytime sky.

October 2012 Venus and Regulus

Starry Night Software

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 4 a.m.: Venus will pass just south of the first magnitude star Regulus this morning. Venus now looks like a tiny waning gibbous moon, 72% illuminated, within the same telescope field as Regulus.

October 2012 Jupiter and Friends at Moonrise

Starry Night Software

Thursday, Oct. 4, 11 p.m.: As the moon rises this evening, it is in the midst of the Pleiades and the Hyades, and is joined by the red giant star Aldebaran and the planet Jupiter. The same cast appears tomorrow at moonrise, but the moon has moved to the left of Jupiter. Observers in southern Australia will see the moon occult Jupiter.

October 2012 Zodiacal Light

Starry Night Software

Saturday, Oct. 13–27, pre-dawn: The faint glow of the zodiacal light will rise in the east ahead of the sun along the line of the ecliptic, as marked by Venus and Regulus. Don’t confuse it with the faint glow of the Milky Way in the southeast, marked by Sirius and Procyon.

October 2012 Mars, Mercury and the Moon

Starry Night Software

Wednesday, Oct. 17, sunset: The 3-day-old crescent moon framed by the planets Mars and Mercury will be a challenge for northern observers unless they have a very low southwestern horizon. Observers in the southern hemisphere will have a much better view.

October 2012 Orionid Meteor Shower

Starry Night Software

Sunday, Oct. 21, midnight–dawn:

October 2012 Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation

Starry Night Software

Friday/Saturday, Oct. 26–27, sunset: The first view is from northeastern North America, where the angle of the ecliptic at sunset is very close to the horizon, making Mercury (and Mars) hard to see.

October 2012 Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation #2

Starry Night Software

Friday/Saturday, Oct. 26–27, sunset: The second view is from southern Australia about 12 hours later, where the ecliptic is perpendicular to the horizon, making Mercury (and Mars) much easier to see.