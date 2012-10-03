Private SpaceX Rocket Set for Space Station Delivery (Photos)

Frameworks of the Former MILA Tracking Station

NASA/Jim Grossmann

Just prior to the wet dress rehearsal for the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the frameworks of the former MILA tracking station S-band 9-meter tracking antennas are seen with the Falcon 9 rocket. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX Falcon 9 at Launchpad

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket is in position for a wet dress rehearsal at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. During the rehearsal, the rocket will be fully fueled and launch controllers will perform a countdown demonstration. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9

NASA/Jim Grossmann

At Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket is moved into a vertical position for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 at Space Launch Complex 40

NASA/Jim Grossmann

At Space Launch Complex 40 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket is moved into a vertical position for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rolls Out

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. During the rehearsal, the rocket will be fully fueled and launch controllers will perform a countdown demonstration. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rolls Out

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 at Space Launch Complex 40

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rolls Out

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rolls Out

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9

NASA/Jim Grossmann

The Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket rolls out of its processing hangar toward Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida for a wet dress rehearsal. This image was released Aug. 31, 2012.

SpaceX Dragon Meets Falcon 9

NASA

Technicians move a SpaceX Dragon capsule into place at the nose of the company's Falcon 9 rocket during preparations to launch the spacecraft on a cargo flight to the International Space Station.