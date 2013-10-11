Geek Chic: TV's 'The Big Bang Theory' In Pictures (Photo Gallery)

Gallery Nucleus Big Bang Theory Opening Reception

Rod Pyle

Gallery nucleus was packed for the Big Bang Theory art show. The front of the gallery, at top, was given over to a BBT collectibles shop.

Artist Paul Madden

Rod Pyle

Paul Madden, who flew in from Detroit for the show, discusses his artwork with a fan. "I've worked with Elvis and a number of other big-name clients," he said, "But this show was a lot of fun."

'The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation'

Rod Pyle

One of the more popular works was this Beatles interpretation by Megan Hughes entitled "The Electric Can Opener Fluctuation."

Big Bang Theory Doll Maker

Rod Pyle

Allison Hoffman describes the process of making crochet dolls of Big Bang Theory characters. "The characters are so strong they just shine through."

Dennis Alfrey in Sheldon Costume

Rod Pyle/SPACE.com

Dennis Alfrey, who attended in costume, channels Sheldon: "Neowwwww!"

'The Big Bang Geometry' by Ale Giorgini

Ale Giorgini/Nucleus Studios

This artwork pays tribute to "The Big Bang Theory" TV show. The Big Bang Geometry, Ale Giorgini, silkscreen, 40"H x 30"W. [Read the Full Story Here]

'The Big Bang Theory' by Dave Perillo

Dave Perillo/Nucleus Studios

This artwork pays tribute to "The Big Bang Theory" TV show. The Big Bang Theory, Dave Perillo, giclée, 24"H x 18"W. [Read the Full Story Here]

'Cog-nition' by Steve Simpson

Steve Simpson/Nucleus Studios

This artwork pays tribute to "The Big Bang Theory" TV show. Cog-nition, Steve Simpson, 24"H x 18"W, silkscreen. [Read the Full Story Here]

'Space' by Boya Sun

Boya Sun/Nucleus Studios

This artwork pays tribute to "The Big Bang Theory" TV show. Space, Boya Sun, 11"H x 8.5"W, watercolor, gouache, & ink transfer. [Read the Full Story Here]

Astronaut Massimino on "The Big Bang Theory"

Mike Massimino (via Twitter as @Astro_Mike)

Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Massimino (right) poses for a photo with Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and another actor during a break from filming the season finale of CBS' Big Bang Theory

Astronaut Mike Massimino on "The Big Bang Theory."

NASA/CBS

Astronaut Mike Massimino cameos as himself in a new episode of the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."