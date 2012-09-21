Shuttle Endeavour's Last Ferry Flight: Amazing SPACE.com Reader Photos

Shuttle Endeavour over Austin, TX

Katherine Skipper

SPACE.com reader Katherine Skipper sent in this photo of the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft carrying shuttle Endeavour over Austin, TX, on September 20, 2012. The shuttle is bound for Los Angeles, where it will reside in the California Science Center.

Endeavour Flying with Chase Plane

Ellen Browning

Ellen Browning sends this photo of Endeavour flying on the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft with a chase plane escort. The photo was taken on Cape Canaveral Beach on Sept. 19. 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour Flying by San Jacinto Monument

Rhett Williford

SPACE.com reader Rhett Williford sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour taken on September 20, 2012, flying by the San Jacinto Monument in Houston, TX. He writes: "Drove in from Port Neches, TX to get to see it with my Dad. We both loved it and had a great time talking to all the other people that were there taking pictures as well."

Endeavour Leaves the Space Coast

Space Coast Snapshots

Space Coast Snapshots sends this photo of Endeavour flying atop the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft on September 19, 2012, taken in an undisclosed location.

Endeavour over Stennis

Chad L. Nicholas

Chad L. Nicholas sends this photo of Endeavour flying 1500 feet over Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, Sept. 19, 2012.

Endeavour over Patrick Air Force Base

Jessica Ray

SSG Jessica Ray of the Florida Army National Guard sent in this photo of Endeavour over Patrick Air Force Base, September 19, 2012.

Endeavour over Stennis Space Center

Christopher R. Kinney

Christopher R. Kinney sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour flying over Stennis Space Center on Sept. 19, 2012. He writes: "A true moment in history and a sad reminder that an era has passed by."

Shuttle Endeavour over Texas

Katy Freeman

SPACE.com reader Katy Freeman sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour flying over Texas taken on September 20, 2012. She writes: "I was driving to work this morning and saw it coming. I quickly pulled over and tried to get my camera ready before it passed me by. This is what I was able to take. It was so awesome to be able to see it."

Endeavour Flying over Stennis Space Center

Thomas G. Nicolaides

Thomas G. Nicolaides sends this photo of shuttle Endeavour flying over Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, on Sept. 19, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour over Texas #2

Katy Freeman

SPACE.com reader Katy Freeman sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour flying over Texas taken on September 20, 2012. She writes: "I was driving to work this morning and saw it coming. I quickly pulled over and tried to get my camera ready before it passed me by. This is what I was able to take. It was so awesome to be able to see it."

Shuttle Endeavour over Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

James Rodriguez

SPACE.com reader James Rodriguez sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour being flown over Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX, on its way to its final destination of Los Angeles.