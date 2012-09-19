Space Shuttle Endeavour Soars on Final Ferry Flight (Photos)

SPACE.com reader Tom Bleicher sent in this photo of shuttle Endeavour flying over Los Angeles with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background, September 21, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour Lands in L.A.

Space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, is seen taxiing at Los Angeles International Airport in California, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. Endeavour and the SCA flew over Northern and Southern California in an aerial tour before arriving in L.A., where the shuttle will go on display at the California Science Center.

Shuttle Endeavour Flies Over LAX

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

NASA's space shuttle Endeavour flies over Los Angeles International Airport while riding piggyback atop its Shuttle Carrier Aircraft on Sept. 21, 2012, during a4.5-hour aerial tour over California. The shuttle was being delivered to L.A., where it is destined to serve as a museum piece at the California Science Center.

Shuttle Endeavour Over Sacramento Capitol Building

City of Sacramento

Space shuttle Endeavour and its carrier aircraft fly low over the California State Capitol Building in Sacramento on Sept. 21, 2012, during a state-wide tour over California on the way to Los Angeles, where Endeavour will be placed on public display in a museum. It was NASA's last-ever shuttle ferry flight.

Shuttle Endeavour's Final California Tour

NASA/Jim Ross

The space shuttle Endeavour atop its modified 747 carrier aircraft soars over the California high desert west of the towns of Rosamond and Mojave on the first leg of its Tour of California Sept. 21. The tour, including numerous flyovers of cities and landmarks in Northern and Southern California, would conclude with a landing at Los Angeles International Airport where Endeavour would be turned over to the California Science Center for permanent exhibit.

Shuttle Endeavour's Last California Takeoff

NASA

Space shuttle Endeavour takes off from Edwards Air Force Base near the Dryden Flight Research Facility in Southern California for its final ferry flight, a sightseeing trip over California, before arriving at its new museum home in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour's Last California Takeoff

NASA

Endeavour Takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base

NASA TV

The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft takes off with shuttle Endeavour on its back from Edwards Air Force Base, California, on September 21, 2012.

Touchdown: Shuttle Endeavour at Edwards Air Force Base

NASA/Jim Ross

NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft with the space shuttle Endeavour securely mounted on top touches down at Edwards Air Force Base after third leg of its four-segment final ferry flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 20, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour at Dryden Flight Research Center (Close-Up)

NASA TV

A close-up of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour riding atop its Shuttle Carrier Aircraft just after landing at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Facility near Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California on Sept. 20, 2012. Endeavour is headed to its final museum home: the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

Shuttle Endeavour Lands at Dryden Flight Research Center, CA

NASA's Space shuttle Endeavour, riding piggyback atop a Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, lands at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Facility in Southern California on Sept. 20, 2012, during the final shuttle ferry flight. Endeavour is headed to Los Angeles, where it will be placed on display at the California Science Center.

Welcome to California, Endeavour

NASA Social Media (via Twitter as @NASASocial)

NASA Social Media tweeted this photo on September 20, 2012, and wrote: "Welcome to sunny CA Endeavour! #OV105 #spotheshuttle #NASASocial pic.twitter.com/ounZKuJz."