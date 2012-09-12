Spectacular Northern Lights Photos: September 2012

Supercharged Northern Lights Dance Over Finland

The northern lights, supercharged by a recent solar storm, dance above Naimakka, Finland, in this shot snapped on Sept. 4, 2012, by Ole Salomonsen.

Northern Lights Above Finland

Photographer Ole Salomonsen captured this stunning shot of the northern lights above Namaikka, Finland, on Sept. 4, 2012.

Aurora over Yellowknife, Canada, September 5, 2012

AuroraMAX observatory tweeted this photo and wrote: "Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, taken at 02:37 MDT on September 5, 2012."

Aurora over Yellowknife, Canada, September 2, 2012

AuroraMAX observatory tweeted this photo and wrote: "Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, taken at 02:09 MDT on September 02, 2012."

Aurora over Yellowknife, Canada, September 2, 2012 #2

AuroraMAX observatory tweeted this photo and wrote: "Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, taken at 00:00 MDT on September 02, 2012."

Aurora over Yellowknife, Canada, September 1, 2012

The Canadian Space Agency's AuroraMAX observatory tweeted this photo and wrote: "Latest image of aurora borealis above Yellowknife, taken at 01:08 MDT on September 01, 2012."

The Canadian Space Agency's AuroraMAX Image September 12, 2012

AuroraMAX observatory took this image of an auroral display over Yellowknife, Canada, on September 12, 2012.

Lights over Lapland #1

Chad Blakely at Lights over Lapland sent in this photo of an auroral display taken in September 2012 from his location in Abisko, Sweden.

Lights over Lapland #2

Chad Blakely at Lights over Lapland sent in this photo of an auroral display taken in September 2012 from his location in Abisko, Sweden.

Lights over Lapland #3

Chad Blakely at Lights over Lapland sent in this photo of an auroral display taken in September 2012 from his location in Abisko, Sweden.