An engineer prepares for a test of the M-1 model in the hypersonic tunnel.

In this 1964 historical photo from the U.S. space agency, an engineer mounts a model of the M-1 Lifting Body in the throat of the 3.5 Foot Hypersonic Tunnel at the Nasa Ames Research Center, Mountain View, California.

