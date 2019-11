Photos: Spacewalking Cosmonauts Upgrade Space Station (Aug. 2012)

Russian Cosmonaut Gennady Padalka

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, participates in a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station. The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Russian Cosmonaut Preps for Spacewalk

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, participates in a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station. The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Cosmonauts Spacewalk on the ISS

NASA

Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka (top), Expedition 32 commander; and Yuri Malenchenko, flight engineer, participate in a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station.The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Russian Cosmonaut Gennady Padalka Floating Diagonally

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, participates in a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station.The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Deploying a Science Satellite

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, deploys a small ball-shaped science satellite during a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station. The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Deploying a Ball-Shaped Science Satellite

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, deploys a small ball-shaped science satellite during a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station. The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Satellite Floating Away

NASA

A small ball-shaped science satellite is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 32 crew member after its deployment during a session of extravehicular activity (EVA). The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Ball-Shaped Satellite Next to ISS Panel

NASA

A small ball-shaped science satellite is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 32 crew member after its deployment during a session of extravehicular activity (EVA). The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Expedition 32 Commander Gennady Padalka

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, participates in a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station. The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Cosmonauts Spacewalk on the ISS

NASA

Russian cosmonauts Gennady Padalka (top), Expedition 32 commander; and Yuri Malenchenko, flight engineer, participate in a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station.The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.

Russian Cosmonaut Gennady Padalka Snaps a Shot Upside-Down

NASA

Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka, Expedition 32 commander, uses a still camera during a session of extravehicular activity (EVA) to continue outfitting the International Space Station. The image was taken on Aug. 20, 2012.