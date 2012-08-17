See Comets Across the Solar System Today: How to Watch Online

This view of comet Machholz was recorded by the SOHO space telescope in 2007. Comet Machholz was discovered in 1986 by amateur astronomer and comet-hunter Donald Machholz. It orbits the sun in just over five years.

A rare cluster of comets is making its way through our solar system this week, but you don't need a telescope to spot the icy celestial wanderers. An online telescope will stream live views of the comets in a webcast today (Aug. 17).

The Internet-based Slooh Space Camera, which offers views of the night sky from observatories around the world, will target more than six different comets today during a free webcast at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GGMT).

The webcast feature views from telescopes at the Canary Islands Observatory off the west coast of Africa during today's comet program, which will include commentary from Slooh officials and amateur astronomer Donald Machholz — the discoverer of no less than 11 comets.

One of the comet targets for today's webcast will be 96P/Machholz, which as its name suggests is one of Machholz's discoveries.

Machholz first spotted the comet 96/Machholz in 1986. The comet orbits the sun once every 5.2 years and is a potential candidate for the source of the annual Delta Aquarid meteor shower, which peaked on July 28.

