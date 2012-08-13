NASA to Unveil Record-Breaking Galaxy Cluster Find Today

This composite image of X-ray and optical data shows the remnant of supernova 1E 0102.2-7219, about 190,000 light-years away in the Small Magellanic Cloud.

NASA today (Aug. 15) will hold a press conference to unveil the discovery of an apparently record-breaking galaxy cluster.

The teleconference with reporters will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday "to discuss an extraordinary galaxy cluster that is smashing several important cosmic records," NASA officials said in a statement.

The discovery was apparently made by astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, a space telescope specifically aimed at probing the universe in the X-ray range of the light spectrum, according to a NASA announcement.

A NASA spokesman told SPACE.com that the announcement will detail the results of a study that will appear in this week's edition of the journal Nature. Wednesday's teleconference will feature several panelists to discuss the new galaxy cluster discovery. They include:

Michael McDonald, Hubble Fellow, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Bradford Benson, astrophysicist, University of Chicago

Megan Donahue, professor of astronomy, Michigan State University, East Lansing

Martin Rees, professor of cosmology and astrophysics, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

NASA will stream audio of Wednesday's galaxy cluster teleconference live here: http://www.nasa.gov/newsaudio

The general public will also be able to submit questions to the teleconference panelists via Twitter by using the hashtag #asknasa, space agency officials said.

Visit SPACE.com on at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, Aug. 15, for complete coverage of NASA's record-breaking galaxy cluster announcement.

This story was updated to correct the date of Wednesday's teleconference in the first paragraph.

