NASA to Unveil Record-Breaking Galaxy Cluster Find Today

NASA today (Aug. 15) will hold a press conference to unveil the discovery of an apparently record-breaking galaxy cluster.
The teleconference with reporters will begin at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday "to discuss an extraordinary galaxy cluster that is smashing several important cosmic records," NASA officials said in a statement.
The discovery was apparently made by astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, a space telescope specifically aimed at probing the universe in the X-ray range of the light spectrum, according to a NASA announcement.
A NASA spokesman told SPACE.com that the announcement will detail the results of a study that will appear in this week's edition of the journal Nature. Wednesday's teleconference will feature several panelists to discuss the new galaxy cluster discovery. They include:
- Michael McDonald, Hubble Fellow, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.
- Bradford Benson, astrophysicist, University of Chicago
- Megan Donahue, professor of astronomy, Michigan State University, East Lansing
- Martin Rees, professor of cosmology and astrophysics, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
NASA will stream audio of Wednesday's galaxy cluster teleconference live here: http://www.nasa.gov/newsaudio
The general public will also be able to submit questions to the teleconference panelists via Twitter by using the hashtag #asknasa, space agency officials said.
Visit SPACE.com on at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, Aug. 15, for complete coverage of NASA's record-breaking galaxy cluster announcement.
This story was updated to correct the date of Wednesday's teleconference in the first paragraph.
Follow SPACE.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+.