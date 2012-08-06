Mars Rover Curiosity's Landing Day at JPL (Photos)

Model of Curiosity on JPL Grounds
A full-scale model of Curiosity on display at JPL prior to the actual rover's landing on Mars, August 5, 2012.
Pre-Landing Press Conference
The scene just before NASA's last pre-landing press conference regarding Curiosity rover on Sunday, August 5, 2012.
June Lockhart
Actress June Lockhart ("Lost in Space," "Lassie") stopped by the media room on the night of Curiosity's landing, August 5, 2012.
Seth Green
Actor Seth Green came to JPL for Curiosity's landing on Aug. 5, 2012.
JPL Grounds Before Curiosity Landing
Scientists and guests mingled on the grounds of JPL in the hours before Curiosity's landing attempt on Aug. 5, 2012.
Reporters Covering Curiosity Rover Landing
Reporters at JPL write up stories a few hours before Curiosity began its plunge through the Martian atmosphere, August 5, 2012.
will.i.am Interviewed at JPL Before Curiosity Rover Landing
Musician will.i.am (center left) conducts an interview in front of a full-size model of the Curiosity rover on Aug. 5, 2012.
News Trucks in the JPL Parking Lot
A shot of the news trucks in the JPL parking lot, Pasadena, CA, August 5, 2012.
will.i.am and Curiosity Rover Mock Up
Musician Will.i.am, center, listens to NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Sciences and Exploration Directorate Chief Scientist Jim Garvin talk next to a mock up of the Mars Science Laboratory rover Curiosity as Astronaut and NASA's Associate Administrator for Education Leland Melvin looks on at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) a few hours ahead of the the planned landing of the Curiosity rover on Mars, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 in Pasadena, Calif.
Reporters Watch MSL Landing
Reporters and assorted guests watch the NASA TV feed at JPL shortly before the Curiosity rover touched down on Mars on Aug. 5, 2012.
Landing High Five
Curiosity's entry, descent and landing team receives congratulations from NASA officials and mission leaders at a post-landing press conference on Aug. 5, 2012.