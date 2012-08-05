Best Space Pictures of the Week - Aug. 5, 2012

50-Mile Landslides Spotted on Saturn's Icy Moon

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Studying Saturn's moon, Iapetus, scientists found landslides that traveled as far as fifty miles. These long-ranging debris fields could provide clues to similar occurrences back on Earth. [Full Story]

Danish Space Travel Team Launches Private Rocket Test

Copenhagen Suborbitals

A Danish group of amateur spaceflight enthusiasts launched a homemade rocket Friday (July 27) on a trial flight to test vital technologies for a private manned spacecraft. [Full Story]

Apollo Moon Landing Flags Still Standing, Photos Reveal

NASA

Photos from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter prove the American flags planted by Apollo astronauts still stand on the moon. [Full Story]

Spiral Galaxy Photo Sheds New Light on Recent Star Explosion

X-ray: NASA/CXC/STScI/K.Long et al., Optical: NASA/STScI

A new, extremely deep photo of the site of a supernova explosion that was observed in 1957 has revealed X-rays emanating from the source. [Full Story]

Skywatcher Captures Magnificent Moonset from Eiffel Tower

VegaStar Carpentier

A waxing crescent moon sets over Paris in this stunning skywatching photo. [Full Story]

Fading Supernova Explosions Revealed in New Spiral Galaxy Picture

ESO

The impressive spiral galaxy NGC 1187 has hosted two supernova explosions during the last thirty years, the latest one in 2007. [Full Story]

Hot Wheels on Mars: Mattel to Land NASA's Curiosity Rover in Toy Stores

Mattel

Soon after NASA's Curiosity rover lands and becomes the hottest set of wheels on Mars, it'll debut as the latest Hot Wheels to land on toy store shelves. [Full Story]

The Search for Life on Mars (A Photo Timeline)

Public domain

A timeline of the past studies, missions and theories about life on the Red Planet. [Full Photo Gallery]

August Perseid Meteor Shower Has Long Legacy, Bright Future

Jeff Berkes

This year promises a good show from this famous meteor shower, but even better displays are forecast in the years to come. We'll consult with some meteor experts as to what might be expected. [Full Story]

Amazing Eagle Nebula Swoops into Stargazer's Night Sky Photo

Bill Snyder Astrophotography

Soaring thousands of light years from Earth, the Eagle nebula appears in beautiful display in this night sky photo. [Full Story]

NASA Mars Rover's Risky Landing Plan: A Step-By-Step Guide

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A look at the steps involved in the Curiosity rover’s risky landing plan. [Full Story]