Space History Photo: Spider Space Station Concept

A 1977 concept drawing for a space station known as the spider concept.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a 1977 concept drawing for a space station.

Known as the "spider" concept, this station was designed to use Space Shuttle hardware. A solar array was to be unwound from the exhausted main fuel tank.

[Far Out Space Station Concepts by NASA (Gallery )]

The structure could then be formed and assembled in one operation. The main engine tank would then be used as a space operations control center, a Shuttle astronaut crew habitat, and a space operations focal point for missions to the Moon and Mars.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).