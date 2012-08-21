Amazing Night Sky Views August 2012 (Reader Photos)

Panoramic View of Night Sky over Innsbruck, Austria

Johannes Gligoris

Night sky watcher Johannes Gligoris photographed this amazing panorama of a starry night over Innsbruck, Austria on August 3, 2012. Andromeda and NGC 884/869 are clearly visible. His full-size 1.14 gigapixel version can be viewed on the earth-panorama.com website.

Full Moon Over Paris

VegaStar Carpentier

The first of two full moons in August rises over Paris, France in this night sky photo. Astrophotographer VegaStar Carpentier took this photo Aug. 1, 2012 from Paris, France using a Canon EOS 1000D.

August 2012 Full Moon over Portland, OR

Alamelu Sundaramoorthy

Night sky watcher Alamelu Sundaramoorthy sent in this photo of the full moon taken on August 2, 2012. Sundaramoorthy is based in Portland, OR.

August 2012 Full Moon Seen in Hawaii

Kalani Pokipala

Night sky watcher Kalani Pokipala sent this image of the full moon from Honolulu, HI, taken August 2, 2012. Pokipala writes: "All is well and still in Hawaii. Aloha!"

Eagle Nebula Skywatching Snyder

Bill Snyder Astrophotography

Photographer Bill Snyder took this photo of the iconic Eagle Nebula at Heavens Mirror Observatory, Sierra Nevada Mountains, Calif., in June 2012. It was posted Aug. 2. [Full Story]

August 2012 Full Moon over New York State

Ryan Lorey/Fulton County & Beyond

Night sky watcher Ryan Lorey sent in this photo of the full moon taken August 2, 2012, over Gloversville, NY.

August 2012 Full Moon Seen by Bernadette Flora

Bernadette Flora

Night sky watcher Bernadette Flora sent in this photo of the full moon taken on August 2, 2012, from her location in San Bernadino, CA.

Conjunction Colors

Night sky watcher Phil Hart took this long exposure of Mars, Saturn, and Spica from the shores of Lake Eppalock, in central Victoria, Australia, on August 12, 2012. He writes: "Although Mars and Saturn are not the brightest planets, I was keen to capture an image that would show the colour variation between the orange-red of Mars, pale yellow of Saturn and the brilliant blue of Spica."