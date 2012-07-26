Summer Olympics Cities Seen From Space (Gallery)

London, United Kingdom

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

The image above shows London and the southern half of Great Britain as it appeared on the night of March 27, 2012. London is hosting the Summer Olympics this year for the XXX or 30th Olympiad.

Athens, Greece

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

This high-resolution image shows the Athens Olympic Sports Complex on June 24, 2004. Athens hosted the 2004 Summer Olympics for the XXVIII or 28th Olympiad.

Mexico City, Mexico

Reto Stockli, Brian Montgomery, and Robert Simmon, based on data from the MODIS Science Team

This true-color image of Mexico was acquired by the Moderate-resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), flying aboard NASA's Terra spacecraft. Mexico City hosted the 1968 Summer Olympics for the XIX Olympiad.

Atlanta, United States

NASA/Landsat

(Right image) Suburban Atlanta nighttime thermal and (Left image) urban Atlanta nighttime thermal taken during the night by an airborne ATLAS instrument on May 11 and 12, 1997. Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics for the XXVI Olympiad.

Seoul, South Korea

NASA/GSFC/Jeff Schmaltz/MODIS Land Rapid Response Team

Seoul hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics for the XXIV Olympiad and this image of the city was taken January 15, 2003.

Beijing, China

NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio

This Landsat image is of Beijing, China created with data from 2010. Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics for the XXIX Olympiad.

Munich, Germany

NASA Earth Observatory

This is over the Munich International Airport on May 12, 2006. Munich hosted the 1972 Summer Olympics for the XX Olympiad.

Barcelona, Spain

NASA Earth Observatory

The city lights of Spain and Portugal define the Iberian Peninsula in this photograph from the International Space Station (ISS) taken on Dec. 4, 2011. Barcelona hosted the 1992 Summer Olympics for the XXV Olympiad.

Tokyo, Japan

NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Scientific Visualization Studio

This visualization shows ocean surface currents of the Kuroshio Current during the period from June 2005 through December 2007. Tokyo hosted the 1964 Summer Olympics for the XVIII Olympiad.

Rome, Italy

NASA/GSFC/Jeff Schmaltz/MODIS Land Rapid Response Team

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite captured this true-color image on Feb 24, 2012. Rome hosted the 1960 Summer Olympics for the XVII Olympiad. There have been 29 Summer Olympic Games held in 22 different cities. Repeating host cities include Athens, Paris, London and Los Angeles.