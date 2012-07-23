Space History Photo: STS-107 In-Flight Maintenance Training

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, members of the STS-107 crew take part in the In-Flight Maintenance training in December, 2000 for their mission. One of the payload elements on the mission was the SPACEHAB Double Module in its first research flight into space.

Working with equipment inside the SPACEHAB Double Module are (left to right) SPACEHAB trainer David Butler, Pilot William C. "Willie" McCool, Commander Rick D. Husband, and Israeli Payload Specialist Ilan Ramon. For more information on STS-107, please see GRIN Columbia General Explanation.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).