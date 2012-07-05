Opportunity Rover Pancam Panorama Space Wallpaper

This full-circle scene combines 817 images taken by the panoramic camera (Pancam) on NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity. (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Univ.)

This full-circle scene combines 817 images taken by the panoramic camera (Pancam) on NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity in this cool space wallpaper. It shows the terrain that surrounded the rover while it was stationary for four months of work during its most recent Martian winter. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

