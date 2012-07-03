ISS and the Docked Space Shuttle Endeavour Space Wallpaper

This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at an altitude of approximately 350 km, was taken by Expedition 27 crew member Paolo Nespoli from the Soyuz TMA-20 following its undocking on May 24, 2011. (Image: © ESA/NASA)

This space wallpaper of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at an altitude of approximately 350 km, was taken by Expedition 27 crew member Paolo Nespoli from the Soyuz TMA-20 following its undocking on May 24, 2011.

