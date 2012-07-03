Trending

ISS and the Docked Space Shuttle Endeavour Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

ISS and the Docked Space Shuttle Endeavour
(Image: © ESA/NASA)

This space wallpaper of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at an altitude of approximately 350 km, was taken by Expedition 27 crew member Paolo Nespoli from the Soyuz TMA-20 following its undocking on May 24, 2011.

