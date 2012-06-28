Satellite Photos: Wildfires From Space, June 2012

Colorado's Waldo Canyon fire

NASA

A satellite spied the burned-out scar left by Colorado's Waldo Canyon fire on July 4.

GOES-15 Sees Blanket of Smoke From Western U.S. Fires

NASA Goddard, Rob Gutro

The GOES-15 satellite keeps a stationary eye over the western U.S. This image was taken June 28, 2012 over Wyoming.

Colorado Wildfires Seen from Space

NASA

This still from a NASA video shows the vast smoke plumes from raging wildfires in Colorado and other U.S. western states as the International Space Station soared overhead. Video released on June 28, 2012.

Waldo Canyon Fire, Colorado

NASA Goddard, Rob Gutro

As of June 28, 2012, at least 300 homes have been destroyed by the Waldo Canyon fire near Colorado Springs, Colo. This image was taken on June 26, 2012. The imahge was taken by The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument onboard the Aqua satellite.

Fires Adding to Aerosols Over Western U.S.

Jesse Allen, using OMPS data provided courtesy of Colin Seftor (SSAI).

The map above depicts the relative concentration of aerosols in the skies above the continental United States on June 26, 2012. The map was assembled from data acquired by the Ozone Mapper Profiler Suite (OMPS) on the new Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (S-NPP) satellite.

Wildfires in Utah and Wyoming

Rob Gutro, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

This image shows the heat and smoke occurring from the Church Camp and Wood Hollow fires in Utah, and the Fonterelle fire in western Wyoming. The image was captured on June 27, 2012 by NASA's Terra satellite.

Utah's Dump Fire

Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE MODIS Rapid Response.

The Dump Fire -- which burned in Utah near a landfill 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) south of Saratoga Springs--had charred 5,500 acres (2,225 hectares). The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite captured this image of the fire on June 22, 2012.

Wildfires Across Colorado

NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen using data obtained from the Land Atmosphere Near real-time Capability for EOS (LANCE).

Several wildfires blaze across Colorado. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this natural-color image on June 23, 2012.

High Park Fire in Colorado

Jeff Schmaltz, NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

While flying overhead in space this weekend, NASA's Terra satellite captured smoke and heat signatures from Colorado's High Park Fire on June 23, 2012.

High Park Fire in Colorado

Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE MODIS Rapid Response

NASA's Aqua satellite captured smoke and heat signatures from Colorado's High Park Fire on June 19, 2012.

Colorado's High Park Fire

Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE MODIS Rapid Response

NASA's Terra satellite showed winds from the west-southwest blowing the smoke from the High Park Fire in Colorado to the north-northeast and into Wyoming and southwestern Nebraska on June 19, 2012.