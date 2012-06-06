Venus Transit 2012: Amazing Photos by Skywatchers

Venus Transit from Silicon Valley

Oscar Martin Mesonero and Pablo Gonzalez Pena

Spanish astrophotographers Oscar Martin Mesonero and Pablo Gonzalez Pena captured this shot of the transit from NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif.

2012 Venus Transit Seen in Trenton, Ontario, Canada #2

Roy MacLellan

Skywatcher Roy MacLellan sent this Venus transit photo taken on June 5, 2012. He writes: "Shot in Trenton, Ontario, Canada using a Nikon D2Xs with a 600mm lens."

Venus Transit 2012: Jeff Berkes

Jeff Berkes

Photographer Jeff Berkes captured this view of the 2012 transit of Venus from southeastern Pennsylvania during a brief break in the clouds. Says Berkes: It was "5 minutes that will last a lifetime."

Transit of Venus 2012: Canberra

Michel Breitfellner and Miguel Perez Ayucar/ESAC

Transit of Venus as seen from Canberra, Australia on June 5-6, 2012.

Venus Transit 2012 from Svalbard, Norway

ESA - E. Baldwin

Skywatchers and scientists watch the transit of Venus through 'solar shades' under the midnight sun, 78 degrees north in Svalbard, Norway on June 5-6, 2012.

Venus Transit 2012 from Saskatoon: Colin Chatfield

Colin Chatfield

Skywatcher and photographer Colin Chatfield captured this view of the Venus transit of June 5, 2012, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in Canada using a Celestron C8 with a Celestron solar filter equipped with a Canon 40D

Transit of Venus 2012: Spitsbergen

Michel Breitfellner and Miguel Perez Ayucar/ESAC

Transit of Venus on June 5-6, 2012 as seen from the Arctic island of Spitsbergen.

Venus Transit 2012: Jeff Berkes #2

Jeff Berkes

Venus Transit 2012 Photographed by Andrew Kwon

Andrew Kwon

Skywatcher Andrew Kwon sent in this photo of the Venus transit taken on June 5, 2012. He writes: "Taken with an C8" 6.3 focal reducer, white light solar filter and modified DSLR camera." No location given.

Venus Transit Through a Brooklyn Window Screen

Mike Nasisi

Skywatcher Mike Nasisi sent in this photo of the Venus transit on June 5, 2012, taken in Brooklyn, NY. He writes: "It was very cloudy out but I was lucky to get maybe a 45 second window to snap this photo from my window with a Canon Digital SLR and a 28-200mm lens. Snapped at 1000th of a second at F32 and 100 ISO through a regular window screen."

2012 Venus Transit Seen in Texas

Paraksh Vankawala

Skywatcher Paraksh Vankawala caught this projected view of the Venus transit on June 5, 2012, in Cedar Hill, Texas.