Space History Photo: Cray 2 Supercomputer at NASA

The Cray-2 suppercomputer was made by Cray Research beginning in 1985. For a time, it held the title of world’s fastest computing machine. The CRAY-2 had more memory than several hundred PCs and an aggregate speed of more than 1,000 personal computers.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Cray 2 for the Numerical Aerodynamic Simulator is seen glowing at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, on Jan. 1, 1987.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).