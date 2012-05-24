Gallery: 'Men in Black 3' Brings Aliens & Time Travel

Agents in MIB3

Wilson Webb

Tommy Lee Jones (left) and Will Smith star in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black 3. Agent J (Smith) drops back into 1969 so he can stop evil space alien Boris (Jemaine Clement) from changing history and slaying a younger version of Agent K (Jones), the agent who put him behind bars in the first place.

Tommy Lee Jones Holding "Spiky Bulba"

Wilson Webb

Keone Young (left) and Tommy Lee Jones holding "Spiky Bulba" in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black 3.

Will Smith in Men in Black 3

Wilson Webb

Will Smith (right) and Josh Brolin (rear left) star in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black 3.

Will Smith in Men in Black 3

Wilson Webb

Tommy Lee Jones With Gun

Imageworks

Tommy Lee Jones stars in Columbia Pictures' action adventure comedy Men in Black 3.

Will Smith in Men in Black 3

Wilson Webb

Men in Black 3

Wilson Webb

Jemaine Clement (right) and Nicole Scherzinger in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black 3.

Behind the Scenes

Wilson Webb

Multi Oscar© winning master of make-up effects Rick Baker on the set of Columbia Pictures' Men in Black 3.

Director Barry Sonnenfeld and Tommy Lee Jones

Wilson Webb

Director Barry Sonnenfeld (left) and Tommy Lee Jones on the set of Columbia Pictures' action adventure comedy Men in Black 3.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black 3

Saeed Adyani

Tommy Lee Jones (left) and Will Smith star in Columbia Pictures' Men in Black 3.

MIB 3 Poster