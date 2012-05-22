A Shocking Outflow Space Wallpaper

This cool space wallpaper shows an outflow of gas from a new star as it jets from a space object dubbed IRAS 21078+5211. The reddish blob in its center, as picked up by the 4.5-micron infrared band on NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, contrasts nicely with the clouds, colored green here, that surround it. These so - called shocked outflows ram into the hydrogen gas around them and make it glow -- a bright beacon in the lonely outskirts of the Milky Way.

