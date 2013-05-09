Photos: Annular Solar Eclipse of May 20, 2012

Solar Eclipse with Bird

Joel Dykstra

Skywatcher Joel Dykstra sent this photo of the solar eclipse taken on May 20, 2012. He writes: "Here are some eclipse pictures I took from my backyard in Roswell, NM with a Pentax K100 D digital SLR and some older manual telephoto lenses. I did not use any filters or special devices. These were taken between 6:45-7:30 mountain time."

Solar Eclipse Outside Socorro, New Mexico, May 20, 2012

Charles Medendorp

Skywatcher Charles Medendorp took this photo of the annular eclipse at the Very Large Array outside Socorro, New Mexico, on May 20, 2012.

Solar Eclipse Over Grand Canyon

Cruikshank/NLSI

Annularity, the Moon is too small to cover the entire Sun’s disk so a ring or “annulus” of bright sunlight surrounds the Moon. This image was taken on May 20, 2012 from the Grand Canyon

Eclipse Sequence for Smartphone Wallpaper

Koji Kudo

Koji Kudo of Kawasaki Japan, sends in this sequence of eclipse images taken May 20, 2012, and writes: "Please use this as a smartphone wall paper if you like:-)"

Shadow of Moon from ISS During Eclipse

Don Pettit

This is one of a series of photos taken by Expedition 31 Flight Engineer Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station, showing a shadow of the moon created by the May 20, 2012 solar eclipse, as the shadow spreads across cloud cover on Earth. Pettit used a 28-mm lens on a digital still camera.

Solar Eclipse Grand Canyon Poster

National Parks Service

This poster from the National Parks Service invites skywatchers to view the annular solar eclipse on May 20, 2012 from the Grand Canyon.

Annular Eclipse Over the Pacific Ocean

Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE MODIS Rapid Response.

The MODIS instrument on NASA’s Terra satellite captured this natural-color image of the shadow on the Pacific Ocean at roughly 11:30 a.m. local time on May 21, 2012.

View of the Grand Canyon from the South Rim.

Soderman

Directly under the path of the eclipse, the Grand Canyon was the perfect setting from which to watch the May 20, 2012 Annular eclipse of the Sun.

Eclipse of May 20-21, 2012

PHL @ UPR Arecibo, NASA, EUMETSAT, NERC Satellite Receiving Station, University of Dundee

Solar Eclipse Bryce Canyon Poster

National Parks Service

The National Parks Service created this poster to promote the annular solar eclipse from Bryce Canyon on May 20, 2012.

Shadow of Moon from ISS

Don Pettit

This is one of a series of photos taken by Expedition 31 Flight Engineer Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station, showing a shadow of the moon created by the May 20, 2012 solar eclipse, as the shadow spreads across cloud cover on Earth. Pettit used a 28-mm lens on a digital still camera.